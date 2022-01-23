 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Kate Middleton has made sure to wow her fans with her best foot forward.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to make a stylish presence wherever she goes and part of that includes mixing up high end pieces with economical ones.

In her most recent appearance she received praise from royal expert Daniela Elser after the Duchess sported earrings that were just £7. 

Elser, while writing in a column for New Zealand Herald, said that the move was a nod to her "normal" upbringing.

She wrote: "Every time Kate wears something like these Accessorize earrings, they serve as a reminder that she has not lost touch with her commoner roots."

"She might be on track to become the next Princess of Wales but the message such fashion choices as those earrings carry is that her royal status has not irrevocably changed her as a person. It's a powerful and crafty message.”

