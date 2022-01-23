 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s fans are angry after their daughter’s pic went viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans are calling out the cameraman and broadcaster for revealing their daughter, Vamika’s face, making it go viral on internet.

The couple is very concerned about their little munchkin’s privacy and are often spotted protecting her face from getting captured by paparazzi.

However, their daughter’s privacy was breached when official cameraman, at cricket match of India vs South Africa at Cape Town, zoomed in at the PK star, holding her baby.

Coming across the viral footage from the Sunday match, netizens have taken over social media to condemn the act.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “The broadcaster should have respected their privacy.”

Other tweeted, “Not sure if Virat Kohli and Anushka were ready for this but if it was broadcasted without their consent, this is extremely disappointing.”


