Sunday Jan 23 2022
Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Shawn Mendes recently shared a hilarious scene of him tumbling down the trail with fans on social media. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 21, the In My Blood singer dropped a couple of snaps, featuring a picture and video, as he hit Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

The photograph of the 23-year-old singer posing shirtless against the skyline of the city left fans swooning over him.

However, netizens couldn’t hold back the laughter when they swiped left to see the hilarious behind-the-scenes.

The short clip shows Mendes flexing his muscles for the camera and the very next moment the Treat You Better hit-maker slipped down the trail.

Poking fun at his accident, Mendes quipped, “I guess that's what I get.”

Coming across the funny yet candid moment of the star, fans bombarded the comment sections with interesting responses. One wrote, “King of falling after thirst trapping. It's not Shawn Mendes if he's not falling."

This comes a month after he opened up on having a hard time while remaining active on social media post his split with Camila Cabello.

He dropped a video on December 30 to shared, “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos.”

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” he expressed.


