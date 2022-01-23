 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Adeles Las Vegas residency may get rescheduled in July at the earliest
Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July as she assured fans about her comeback.

During her conversation with Mirror, the Hello hit-maker apologised to her fans for calling off her shows last moment.

She expressed, “I just want to apologise and thank all those who have shown me their love and support. I am so blessed to have the best fans in the world. I promise I will be 100 per cent back.”

The outlet also quoted a staff member at Caesars Palace (venue of her performance) who spilled about the rescheduling of the shows, “We have been told it may be July at the earliest, but nothing is confirmed.”

Meanwhile, the Easy On Me singer also talked about her fans who spent up to up to £9,000 to arrive at the venue.

She said, “There is nothing I’d want more than to perform, but I need the show to be the very best. It’s what fans deserve.”

“Seeing you there is giving me terrible FOMO. I so wish I was with you,” added the Grammy-winning singer.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video

Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video
Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'
BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here

BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here
Who's behind Prince Harry's recent moves?

Who's behind Prince Harry's recent moves?
Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger
Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test

Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test
Natalie Portman financially backs French startup producing vegan 'meat' products

Natalie Portman financially backs French startup producing vegan 'meat' products

Andrew Garfield on working with Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’: ‘It felt playful’

Andrew Garfield on working with Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’: ‘It felt playful’
Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Latest

view all