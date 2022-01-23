Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July as she assured fans about her comeback.

During her conversation with Mirror, the Hello hit-maker apologised to her fans for calling off her shows last moment.

She expressed, “I just want to apologise and thank all those who have shown me their love and support. I am so blessed to have the best fans in the world. I promise I will be 100 per cent back.”

The outlet also quoted a staff member at Caesars Palace (venue of her performance) who spilled about the rescheduling of the shows, “We have been told it may be July at the earliest, but nothing is confirmed.”



Meanwhile, the Easy On Me singer also talked about her fans who spent up to up to £9,000 to arrive at the venue.

She said, “There is nothing I’d want more than to perform, but I need the show to be the very best. It’s what fans deserve.”

“Seeing you there is giving me terrible FOMO. I so wish I was with you,” added the Grammy-winning singer.