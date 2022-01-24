Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Celebrities are mourning the death of designer and bodybuilder Manfred Thierry Mugler who died at the age of 73.



Dua Lipa reacted to his death by sharing a picture with a broken heart emoji.

When his death was announced on Sunday, supermodel Bella Hadid was prominent among those who expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

He became famous internationally for his broad-shouldered, 40’s-inspired women’s suits and highly themed fashion shows. He inspired and was in turn inspired by pop culture.

