Monday Jan 24 2022
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Garrett Hedlund has been apprehended for public intoxication on Saturday in Franklin County, Tennessee, reported TMZ a day after his split from Emma Roberts was reported by People.

The outlet also reported that the TRON: Legacy actor is ‘no longer’ in police custody after a bond for the ‘misdemeanour arrest’ has been set at $2100.

Meanwhile, fans were recently left shocked to come across the news of the stars’ break-up.

The publication shared that the couple who has a son, Rhodes, 1, parted ways a few weeks ago.

While quoting its source, it revealed, “It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard." Their almost three-year-old relationship has been reportedly going through ups and downs.

The pair started dating in March 2019 and gave birth to their sin in December 2020.

The publication previously reported that Hedlund has been a great help to Roberts in parenting their son.

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out," the outlet shared.

