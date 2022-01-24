Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Shazad Akbar. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar, stepped down from office on Monday, without giving a reason for his resignation.

Sources informed Geo News that PM Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction with Akbar's performance two weeks back.

The ex-advisor hoped that in line with PTI's manifesto, the PTI-led government would continue the accountability process under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

"I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party [and] keep contributing as member of legal fraternity," Akbar said.

A former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.

Later, in December 2019, he was also given an additional portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on interior affairs.

In July 2020, the barrister was been promoted to adviser to the prime minister on accountability and Interior with the status of a federal minister.

'More important work' ahead

Responding to the development, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry applauded Akbar for his services and said it was not an easy task to go against "mafias".

"You worked under tremendous pressure, it was never easy to take on mafias but way you worked and handled cases is admirable, more important work is now awaiting you Inshallah," Chaudhry added.