 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Future King Prince Charles to make big changes to cultivate new image of the monarchy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Future King Prince Charles to make big changes to cultivate new image of the monarchy

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, will implement some key changes to the Royal Family after stepping up as head of state.

Prince Charles - who became the longest serving Prince of Wales in 2017 after he broke the previous record held by Edward VII - is likely to implement a few key changes to establish the tone of his reign.

Charles will look to cultivate a new image of the monarchy, updating its appearance for the public as it adjusts to the Queen’s absence, Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, told Express.co.uk.

He added: "There’ll be certain efforts in terms of PR. I think there’ll be be two things it will do - one of which will be fairly popular.

“[Charles] said that he wants to open up the palaces, and maybe not live in Buckingham Palace - to let that be open all year round.

“They should have done that years ago, and it shouldn’t be his decision to make, but if he does that, then, great.”

Prince Charles has intentions and plans to ‘slim down’ the monarchy and lift the image of royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Queen advised to be 'proactive' if monarchy 'needs to survive'

Queen advised to be 'proactive' if monarchy 'needs to survive'

Kate Middleton's wedding bouquet paid homage to Prince William relationship

Kate Middleton's wedding bouquet paid homage to Prince William relationship

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set
Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Andrew Garfield feels 'touched' as Ellen DeGeneres predicts his Oscar win

Andrew Garfield feels 'touched' as Ellen DeGeneres predicts his Oscar win
Ex protection officer lifts lid on 'arrogant' Prince Andrew's 'unpopular' character

Ex protection officer lifts lid on 'arrogant' Prince Andrew's 'unpopular' character
Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute

Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute
Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined

Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined
Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family
Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Latest

view all