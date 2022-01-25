 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Web Desk

Peshawar man files case against friend for 'killing dog for no reason'

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

  • Peshawar man says his friend shot his dog without any reason.
  • A person can be incarcerated for 2-5 years for killing an animal.
  • Case has been registered at the Mattani police station in Peshawar.

PESHAWAR: A man has registered a first information report (FIR) against his friend for allegedly shooting his dog dead in Peshawar, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The media outlet said the case has been registered at the Mattani police station. The complainant, in the FIR, mentioned that his friend shot his dog without any reason, according to the police.

Police told the media outlet that they are yet to receive a postmortem report from the veterinary hospital. They said a person can be imprisoned for two to five years for killing an animal.

