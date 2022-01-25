 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Katrina Kaif is all geared-up to return to sets for 'Phone Bhoot' song: reports

Katrina Kaif is reportedly gearing up to return to sets for filming of the song of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

According to ETimes, the Sooryavanshi actor has begun preparing for her much-awaited dance number, choreographed by Ganesh Hedge.

Earlier, almost all filmmakers halted their productions as the number of positive coronavirus cases in Mumbai skyrocketed.

However, the shootings are now resuming in view of rapid decline in spread of the virus.

The outlet reported, "All the shootings that were on hold are likely to resume by the end of the month, as cases in Maharashtra have begun to reduce.”

“It has brought back the confidence in the film industry to return to work,” it added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have also hit shoot set to soon kick start filming of their song Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

