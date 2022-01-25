Kim Kardashian shares a heart-wrenching note for Thierry Mugler

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a heart-wrenching note for fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Mugler with a heart-wrenching note.

She wrote, “Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.”

Kim further said, “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!

“You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.”

“My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched,” she concluded.