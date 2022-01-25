 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana wanted not Prince William, but Prince Harry to be next King

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Princess Diana was in favour of making Prince Harry the next King instead of second-in-line to the throne, Prince William.

As per a royal expert, William often times confided in his mother to share how he "he didn’t want to be king” and Diana, too thought Harry was more suitable for the job.

Harry, too, did not hesitate in taking over the Duke of Cambridge's spot, telling him: "If you don’t want the job I’ll have it."

Robert Jobson adds Prncess of Whales thus called her younger son GKH - or Good King Harry.

He told the Channel 5 programme William & Harry: Princes At War?: “She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William.”

TV broadcaster Jeremy Paxman also confirmed the story, explaining: "We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it'."

More From Entertainment:

Adele surprises viral TikTok fan with a video call after cancelling concerts

Adele surprises viral TikTok fan with a video call after cancelling concerts

Finneas recalls his embarrassing moment with Taylor Swift

Finneas recalls his embarrassing moment with Taylor Swift
Prince William found role of being king 'too heavy' in his teens

Prince William found role of being king 'too heavy' in his teens
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021
‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to get second season?

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to get second season?

Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen

Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen
Kendall Jenner 818 tequila wins #1 spirit drink launched in 2021

Kendall Jenner 818 tequila wins #1 spirit drink launched in 2021
Eric Clapton thinks people vaccinated against COVID-19 are 'hypnotised'

Eric Clapton thinks people vaccinated against COVID-19 are 'hypnotised'
Lilibet Diana’s birthday to coincide with the Queen’s most important event

Lilibet Diana’s birthday to coincide with the Queen’s most important event
Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview

Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch
Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

Latest

view all