Kate Middleton answers rare fashion question while on royal duty

Kate Middleton’s style rarely misses the mark and the fact that was highlighted during her recent visit to rural Lancashire where a fan couldn’t help but ask her a fashion related question during official royal duty!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paid a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital with husband, Prince William, 39, last week after which the couple made their way to Church on the Street, a community set up to help the homeless and poor.

It was here that they met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia. As the royal couple posed with little Anastasia, Trudi asked Middleton, “Where are your boots from, madam?”

While her question was first lost in the crowd cooing over Prince William and Middleton posing with her baby, Trudi repeated it once more and finally got a reply!

“Oh, I don't even know," the Duchess reportedly replied with a hearty laugh.

For those unversed, Middleton opted for a classic look for the day with a camel coat and a mocha-coloured knit skirt set paired with chestnut brown suede boots.



