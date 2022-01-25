Watch: How old has Bakhtawar Bhutto turned on her birthday?

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday shared a hilarious social media reel of her birthday celebrations.
Bakhtawar took to Instagram and shared a video in which she could be seen standing behind her birthday cake and changing the age candles from 32 to 23, along with the caption: “Age is just a number.”
The video received more than 29,000 likes after it was posted. A lot of famous people, including political figures and celebrities, wished her.
Take a look:
"Happy Birthday gorgeous," wrote boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom.
"Hahaha cute. Happy Birthday," wrote singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir.
PPP member Sherry Rehman wished her and wrote: "Happy happy birthday," along with a heart emoji.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his official Instagram page to wish his sister and posted a picture.
"Happy Birthday itty bitty teeny weeny," he captioned the picture.
Aseefa Zardari, Bakhtawar's younger sister, also wished her by posting a picture on Instagram.
"Wishing the world's best sister @bakhtawarbz and the mother of my favourite lil baby boy, the happiest of birthdays! Miss being with you today and sending long-distance [love] today tomorrow and always," she captioned the picture.