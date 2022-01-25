Watch: How old has Bakhtawar Bhutto turned on her birthday?

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. — Instagram/@bakhtawarbz

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday shared a hilarious social media reel of her birthday celebrations.

Bakhtawar took to Instagram and shared a video in which she could be seen standing behind her birthday cake and changing the age candles from 32 to 23, along with the caption: “Age is just a number.”

The video received more than 29,000 likes after it was posted. A lot of famous people, including political figures and celebrities, wished her.

Take a look:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous," wrote boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom.

"Hahaha cute. Happy Birthday," wrote singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir.

PPP member Sherry Rehman wished her and wrote: "Happy happy birthday," along with a heart emoji.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his official Instagram page to wish his sister and posted a picture.

"Happy Birthday itty bitty teeny weeny," he captioned the picture.



Aseefa Zardari, Bakhtawar's younger sister, also wished her by posting a picture on Instagram.

"Wishing the world's best sister @bakhtawarbz and the mother of my favourite lil baby boy, the happiest of birthdays! Miss being with you today and sending long-distance [love] today tomorrow and always," she captioned the picture.





