 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Taylor Swift received an apology from Damon Albarn after he accusing her of not writing her own songs
Taylor Swift received an apology from Damon Albarn after he accusing her of not writing her own songs

Taylor Swift on Tuesday received an apology from Blur’s Damon Albarn, just a day after she slammed the musician for accusing her of not writing her own songs.

Recently, talking to The Los Angeles Times, Albarn had said, “She (Swift) doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing.”

Swift then turned to Twitter on Monday with a scathing tweet slamming the English singer’s claims, writing, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.”

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging,” the 32-year-old Folklore hitmaker said.

"You don't have to like my songs but it's really f---ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," she added.

Albarn subsequently backtracked from his earlier comment, replying to Swift’s tweet with, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about song writing and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.”

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your song writing. I hope you understand,” he added, signing the tweet off with his name ‘Damon’.

More From Entertainment:

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch
A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour
Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics

Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report
Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts

Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris
Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Latest

view all