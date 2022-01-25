Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

Taylor Swift received an apology from Damon Albarn after he accusing her of not writing her own songs

Taylor Swift on Tuesday received an apology from Blur’s Damon Albarn, just a day after she slammed the musician for accusing her of not writing her own songs.

Recently, talking to The Los Angeles Times, Albarn had said, “She (Swift) doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing.”

Swift then turned to Twitter on Monday with a scathing tweet slamming the English singer’s claims, writing, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.”

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging,” the 32-year-old Folklore hitmaker said.

"You don't have to like my songs but it's really f---ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," she added.

Albarn subsequently backtracked from his earlier comment, replying to Swift’s tweet with, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about song writing and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.”

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your song writing. I hope you understand,” he added, signing the tweet off with his name ‘Damon’.