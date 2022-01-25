Tourists once again stranded in Murree due to heavy snow

According to rescue officials, road has been jammed due to increased slipperiness on the road.

Tourists have been stranded on due to traffic jam on Thanda Jungle road.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Murree from 5am to 5pm.

Following the snowfall in Murree, tourists are once again facing difficulties as they have been stranded due to the traffic jam on Thanda Jungle road, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



Rescue and highway personnel are busy resuming the traffic. Rescue officials say the road has been jammed due to increased slipperiness. The Thanda Jungle road connects Murree to Bhurban and Azad Kashmir.

Rescue officials further added that workers are busy clearing the traffic and taking tourists to safer places. In the most difficult of circumstances, rescue personnel are continuing their best response and teams from the respective areas are being sent for rescue operations immediately.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Wasim Riaz, there is a temporary ban on entering Galyat from Kaldana, while tourist vehicles will not be allowed to enter Murree from 5am to 5pm.

He further said that 590 tourist vehicles entered Murree and 367 exited the hill station.

Riaz added that there are about 692 tourist vehicles in Murree so far, adding that vehicles are being assisted by two trucks and cranes.

Tragic Murree incident

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.