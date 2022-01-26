 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia green lights prisoner exchange accord with Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP

  • Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreement calls to swap convicted prisoners between two countries.
  • Saudi cabinet approves drafts for agreements for bilateral cooperation against crimes.
  • King Salman bin Abdul Aziz chairs cabinet meeting.

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia cabinet has green lit the draft of an agreement to swap prisoners with Pakistan, as per a report by Saudi state media, The News reported Wednesday.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, the agreement calls for exchanging convicted prisoners between the two countries. 

Related items

In addition to this, the cabinet also approved the drafts for the agreements for bilateral cooperation against crimes and a document to work out a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan on illegal anti-human trafficking and drugs.

The meeting was chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the SPA said.

In May 2021, in an impressive feat of diplomacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from a trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a signed Prisoner Transfer Agreement. 

A PTA is a bilateral contract between states which facilitates the transfer of prisoners back to their country of origin. In July and August of 2021, we saw two tranches of Pakistanis return home from the Kingdom.

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%
PTI govt has taken most steps against corruption in Pakistan's history: PM Imran Khan

PTI govt has taken most steps against corruption in Pakistan's history: PM Imran Khan
Tourists once again stranded in Murree due to heavy snow

Tourists once again stranded in Murree due to heavy snow
Karachi: NAB recovers gold bricks from ex-commissioner's house, arrests him

Karachi: NAB recovers gold bricks from ex-commissioner's house, arrests him
Govt facilitating construction of housing units for low-income groups: PM Imran Khan

Govt facilitating construction of housing units for low-income groups: PM Imran Khan
CCTV footage shows recent developments in Lahore blast case

CCTV footage shows recent developments in Lahore blast case

Watch: How old has Bakhtawar Bhutto turned on her birthday?

Watch: How old has Bakhtawar Bhutto turned on her birthday?

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan
COVID-19: Cities above 10% positivity rate may face new restrictions

COVID-19: Cities above 10% positivity rate may face new restrictions

Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer
PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit

PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit

Latest

view all