Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

NEW YORK: Neil Young has threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of its relationship with podcaster Joe Rogan, who the prolific singer-songwriter accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music. The letter was later deleted.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. ... They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," Young wrote in the letter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the newspaper quoted Young, 76, as writing.

Rogan, 54, is the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the top-rated podcast on Spotify, which has exclusive rights to the program.

As of Tuesday, Young's music, including such songs as “Heart Of Gold,” “Rocking In The Free World” and “Old Man," was still available on the service, as was Rogan's podcast.

Spotify, Warner Music Group and "The Joe Rogan Experience" did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Young could not be reached.

