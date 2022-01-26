 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Reuters

Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction
Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction

LONDON: John Lennon's son Julian is auctioning off pieces of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, including three guitars given to him by his father and handwritten notes about the 1968 song "Hey Jude" - but not physically.

Instead, the auction is a sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset. Each winning bidder will be able to claim ownership of a digital file described as an "audio/visual collectible" in which Julian Lennon narrates a "specific heartfelt memory".

"I feel incredibly lucky to live in a day and age where innovation allows me to share such personal pieces of my Lennon family history," said Julian Lennon, who is a singer-songwriter, writer and artist.

"Through this NFT collection, I'm able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way."

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) use blockchain to record who owns a digital file, such as an image, video or text.

Although NFTs are sometimes sold alongside physical items, as a sort of digital certificate of authenticity, owning an NFT does not confer ownership of the underlying item - rather, it can be thought of as a kind of digital bragging rights.

Such sales have nevertheless exploded in popularity, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

In this case, the buyers of the Beatles NFTs will not receive a guitar or physical piece of paper. What they will get is a unit of blockchain data recording that their crypto wallets own an NFT linked to a digital file showing the item.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's

Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's
Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast
Meghan Markle and Harry place an ad for production designer

Meghan Markle and Harry place an ad for production designer
Prince William attends funeral for polo tutor

Prince William attends funeral for polo tutor

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of civil suit over fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of civil suit over fatal 'Rust' shooting
Harry and Meghan to benefit from Cardi B libel case outcome

Harry and Meghan to benefit from Cardi B libel case outcome

Chile's President-elect Boric sends Taylor Swift 'hugs' over song writing tiff, goes viral

Chile's President-elect Boric sends Taylor Swift 'hugs' over song writing tiff, goes viral
Prince William to visit BAFTA

Prince William to visit BAFTA
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his chiselled abs to tease pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his chiselled abs to tease pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Elton John tests positive for Covid, cancels concerts

Elton John tests positive for Covid, cancels concerts
Prince Andrew told to 'get off your bum' after ex maid makes shocking revelation

Prince Andrew told to 'get off your bum' after ex maid makes shocking revelation
Prince Harry and Meghan in hot waters as Netflix takes action after Spotify's move

Prince Harry and Meghan in hot waters as Netflix takes action after Spotify's move

Latest

view all