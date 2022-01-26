Fire breaks out in National Stadium Karachi a day ahead of PSL 2022

Fire breaks out during welding operations at the National Stadium Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv

Fire breaks out during welding operations at National Stadium Karachi ahead of PSL 2022.

Fire damaged commentary box specially built at stadium for PSL.



First match of PSL will be held in Karachi on Jan 27 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

KARACHI: A fire broke out during welding operations at the National Stadium Karachi a day ahead of PSL 2022, reported Geo News on Wednesday.

According to sources, a fire brigade was called to the site to douse the blaze.

The fire damaged a commentary box at the stadium specially built for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that are set to start on January 27 (tomorrow).

The fire has also partially damaged the boundary SMD cable. However, no injuries were reported, the sources said.

PSL 2022 will start with 15 matches over 12 days in Karachi from Thursday.

The first match of PSL will be held in Karachi on January 27 between the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.