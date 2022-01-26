 
Kanye West CONFIRMS he rescued Kim Kardashian from second Ray J tape leak

Kanye West has declared that there was a second part of the infamous explicit tape of estranged wife Kim Kardashian with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, that was on the verge of leaking out in the open.

The first tape, that had been traumatic for the 41-year-old SKIMS founder, leaked back when Kim was in her 20s.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” West, 44, said in an interview this Monday. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the rapper said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

As per Page Six, Kim was indeed “very emotional” when Ye brought back the hard drive and laptop.

“Kim was and still is truly grateful to Kanye for getting it back,” our insider shared. “The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day. Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future.”

