Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has apparently responded to her former husband Kanye West after the latter threatened 'legal action' to her for 'playing with kids.'



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message in her stories.

She wrote, “What if I fall? Oh my darling, what if you fly?”

The I Love It singer, 44, in a recent interview with Jason Lee, launched warning to his former wife and her family for keeping his four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm away from him.

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with Kanye, shares four children with him.

Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye West is romancing Julia Fox.