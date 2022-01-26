 
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might walk down the aisle sooner than predicted!

According to InTouch Weekly, the Gone Girl star is all set to propose to his Jennifer anytime now.

"Both of them are ready," a source dished out. "They're excited, and they know in their heart of hearts that getting married is the right thing."

"Their kids are all on board," the insider said, adding that "even Jen Garner thinks it's a good idea."

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck before the couple parted ways in 2018. The duo shares three children- Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 9.

Now, it is "just a matter of time" before the much-awaited engagement. "There's no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged."

Jennifer and Ben were engaged to be married in 2002. The couple then called off their courtship in 2004 before rekindling their romance in 2021.

