Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is excited for his new house nearer to estranged wife Kim Kardashian and kids.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked in a recent interview, Ye revealed that his peace of mind comes with staying by his children's side.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule," said the Donda rapper.

He continued: "That's why I even got the house… Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that [is] gonna keep me from my children"

He added his excitement about how his children now are 'literally going to be in walking distance' from him.

Speaking further of Kim and her SNL hosting gig, Kanye added that he can cope with all the demeaning jokes but not when he is kept away from his children.

"Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff," said Ye.