Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting their third child

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

US model and fashion designer Nicky Hilton is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild.

Nicky and James, who got married in 2015, are already parents of two daughters Lily Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn.

Nicky Hilton’s elder sister Paris Hilton took to Instagram and confirmed the news.

She said, “I’m so so happy for my sister @NickyHilton and her husband James on the announcement of their third child on the way! You are the best mom and I love being an aunt to your two beautiful angels, and can’t wait to meet your new baby! Love you all so much!.”

The 38-year-old model’s representative has also confirmed the news to media.

The new addition to the family is due in summer 2022.

The gender of the baby has not yet been revealed.

