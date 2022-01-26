Zalmi elevates assistant coach James Foster to head coach position

Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster. — Twitter/Facebook

KARACHI: Management of Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday appointed James Foster as head coach — replacing Darren Sammy — and Hashim Amla as batting coach for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported.

In the statement issued by Zalmi, previous head coach Darren Sammy will be unavailable in the initial matches due to other commitments.

James Foster contributed to the team as an assistant coach for two years. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is the honourary president of Zalmi.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi conveyed his best wishes to the team management, per sources.

The tournament will be held from January 27 to February 27. Karachi will host 15 matches from January 27 to February 7, while Lahore will hold matches from 10-27 February, including the four play-offs.



The opening ceremony of PSL 7 is set to take place on January 27 in the city of lights at the National Stadium. Renowned singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live at the ceremony and sing the anthem of the tournament.