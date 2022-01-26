 
Camilla shocked royal fans after wearing Princess Diana's jewelry

It is no secret that Princess Diana and Camilla’s relationship has been viewed as complex because of both women’s link to Prince Charles.

While many would expect Camilla to steer clear of anything to do with the late princess, she shocked royal fans when she stepped out wearing a jewelry piece that was once worn by Diana.

It turns out that Camilla’s collection of jewelry, which includes tiaras, necklaces, brooches, earrings and rings, contains some pieces that were once worn by Diana as well as some love tokens she received from Prince Charles back when they had an affair.

In an appearance, the Duchess of Cornwall had shocked fans when she decided to upgrade Diana’s necklace as a brooch.

Speaking about the sparkler, Maxwell Stone, creative director of a jewelry brand said: "This incredible brooch looks like it features around four carats of white diamonds, not to mention a stunning three-carat Cabochon green emerald pendant.

“Although the brooch was once a necklace worn by Princess Diana, the alteration wouldn't have much effect on the value of the royal piece, especially if it was recently redesigned.”

