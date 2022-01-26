 
Artist being 'savaged' after painting 'too much hair' on Prince William

An artist is being “savaged” for her painting of Prince William as she had given him “too much hair”.

The art, which was displayed at the National Portrait Gallery, is a double portrait of the Prince William and Prince Harry in 2008.

Speaking on Keeping Up With The Aristocrats, the artist in question Nicky Philipps said that she received criticism for giving the Duke of Cambridge a head full of hair.

She said: "That was in 2008 when I got savaged for giving William too much hair.

"I think the poor chap lost quite a lot of it in 2009.

"I don’t know what happened then but it all fell out."

The National Portrait Gallery, on its website, described the painting to be a "unique moment" for the Royal Family.

They said: "This is the first official oil portrait of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

"It represents a unique moment in the lives of the brothers when they were both serving officers in the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’).

"They are shown wearing regimental dress uniform and the Duke of Cambridge wears the star and sash of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry in Britain, founded in 1348, to which he was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen in 2008.

"The painting conveys what the artist describes as ‘an informal moment within a formal context’."

