Kate Middleton significantly more popular than Meghan Markle, here's how

A new study has revealed that Kate Middleton is significantly popular than her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The study, conducted by Barbend, shared that people are seven times more interested in the Duchess of Cambridge’s diet than Meghan’s.

As per experts, Kate’s diet receives more than 4,600 searches per month, crossing beyond 55,000 each year.

As for Meghan, the former actress has 1,100 searches per month after which she is followed by Queen Elizabeth.

Kate is known for maintaining a healthy and balanced diet as she has been described “fabulous at 40”.

According to Express, she is said to start her day “with slow-burn energy oats to give her fuel for a busy day of royal events and running after three small kids.”

It is then followed up by a workout which includes running and planking.

But, it is pertinent to mention that Kate's popularity goes beyond the dining table and to other subjects ranging from fashion to family.