Kate Middleton dazzles in leopard-print green dress as she marks major milestone

Kate Middleton left everyone spellbound with her stunning personality during her public appearance on Wednesday.

William's sweetheart looked drop-dead-gorgeous during her meeting with the people who collaborate with Shout, the free and round-the-clock mental health text service.

The Duchess opted for a leopard-print green dress to mark the major milestone of a project she launched with Prince William, Prince Harry to break down the stigma surrounding people with mental health.

Kate rocked the designer dress with a pair of long heel boots which finished below her knee and a matching black waist belt.



The future queen accessorised her look with gold plated hoop earrings, which she previously worn in October 2021 when she delivered a keynote speech at an event hosted by The Forward Trust.



Kate Middleton's eye-catching smile was elevating her look, and giving the volunteers a reason to stretch their lips in the same way.



The Duchess is joint-president of the Scout, the UK's only 24/7 confidential and free text messaging support service to people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and are in need of immediate support.

Kate Middleton also got the chance to meet Scout Leo Street, who bravely faced extreme temperatures to raise money for the service. Kate heard from the 13-year-old boy how he spent 365 nights sleeping on a hammock in his garden, an effort which helped him raise more than £8,000 for Shout.

