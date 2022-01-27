Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’

Malaika Arora is going all out to shower praises over her beloved boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as she recently reacted to the 2 States actor’s stunning clicks.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Welcome actor shared Kapoor’s recent pictures, which he uploaded on his account on Wednesday.

She appeared awe-struck by the photographs, speaking high of the actor’s good-looks. Arora wrote alongside the photo, “Hey Handsome.”

The lovebirds went public with their relationship in 2019 following getting papped together at Kapoor’s movie Most Wanted’s screening.

The couple also jetted off to Maldives last December to spend love-filled holidays. They kept leaving fans swooning over their perfect romance in a various photos and videos from the trip, shared on social media.

The Half Girlfriend actor have severally expressed that he didn’t want to keep his relationship with the 48-year-old under wraps.



“We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it,” Kapoor told FilmFare earlier.

However, the Ki & Ka star is very concerned about Arora’s privacy. He told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner.”

“And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” he added.