Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby

Anushka Sharma is sharing her experience of motherhood with Priyanka Chopa who recently welcomed first baby via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Band Baaja Baaraat star penned a candid note for Pee Cee and Nick Jonas to congratulate them on welcoming a baby.

Sharma, who is a mother of one–year-old daughter Vamika, welcomed the couple to indefinable ‘joy and love’ as they embrace parenthood.

She expressed, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.”

The heartfelt wish comes a after the Matrix: Resurrections actor and the Sucker singer took to social media to announce that they have welcomed a baby on Saturday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they shared.



