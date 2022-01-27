 
Thursday Jan 27 2022
Tristan Thompson romances new woman after Khloe Kardashian split

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Tristan Thompson has eyes on a new woman after his paternity scandal.

The 30-year-old NBA player was spotted romancing a mystery woman in Milwaukee bar last week where he was captured by a TikTok user.

According to Tricia Caracoza, Tristan hit the place after playing Milwaukee Buck. In her clip, a mystery brunette dressed in all black can be seen sitting on Thompson’s lap.

“Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash,” the TikTok user wrote in the caption, using the hashtag “#khloekardashian.”

The TikToker explained in a separate video that Thompson hit up the bar after his team, the Sacramento Kings, played the Milwaukee Bucks.

She claimed the athlete became suspicious of her recording him and allegedly said, “No videos, please.”

“I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him,” Caracoza said. “Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together?”

Earlier, Tristan Thompson apologised to ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for going behind her back to father Maralee Nichols' child.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote in the public mea culpa earlier this month. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

