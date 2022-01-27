 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023
Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

Travis Scott fans are backing up the rapper ahead of Coachella 2023. 

A petition has been signed by more than 70,000 people to request the Coachella management to let the rapper perform at the festival.

The online poll was launched on Sunday after Scott was replaced by HarryStyles for the music lineup. This comes after the 30-year-old came under fire when 11 people were killed during his Astroworld concert.

The event organiser supported Scott at the time, noting that the tragic deaths were not his fault.

"After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send?"

Connors added "fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap."

"We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn't Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!" he urged.

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson romances new woman after Khloe Kardashian split

Tristan Thompson romances new woman after Khloe Kardashian split
‘Nobody advices Miley Cyrus, she’s headstrong’: shares Dolly Parton

‘Nobody advices Miley Cyrus, she’s headstrong’: shares Dolly Parton
Andrew Garfield reveals he returned to ‘Spider-Man’ because of Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield reveals he returned to ‘Spider-Man’ because of Tobey Maguire

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet Jeff Bezos for new Amazon Prime project?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet Jeff Bezos for new Amazon Prime project?
Kourtney Kardashian drops massive pregnancy hint with 'unusual' food cravings

Kourtney Kardashian drops massive pregnancy hint with 'unusual' food cravings
Ray J wants Kanye West to 'stop' rumours of second tape with Kim Kardashian

Ray J wants Kanye West to 'stop' rumours of second tape with Kim Kardashian
Brad Pitt 'secretly dating' his Swedish neighbour, singer Lykke Li: Report

Brad Pitt 'secretly dating' his Swedish neighbour, singer Lykke Li: Report
David Beckham in shock after daughter Harper confesses she has a crush

David Beckham in shock after daughter Harper confesses she has a crush
Kathryn Kates dies at 73

Kathryn Kates dies at 73
Over a million people react as Johnny Depp shares picture on Instagram

Over a million people react as Johnny Depp shares picture on Instagram

Virginia Giuffre issues statement after Prince Andrew demands jury trial

Virginia Giuffre issues statement after Prince Andrew demands jury trial

Queen Elizabeth has THIS Range Rover for 15 years!

Queen Elizabeth has THIS Range Rover for 15 years!

Latest

view all