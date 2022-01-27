Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates

Australian rocker Keith Urban is all will wow music lovers in Las Vegas as he took over Adele's cancelled Caesars Palace tour dates after the British singer pulled the plug on her residency less than 24 hours before showtime.



The 54-year-old Grammy winner has been booked to play on nights in March that tickets had been sold for Adele to play there. He will add five shows to his own residency at The Colosseum venue from March 25 through to April 2.

Adele’s own run of shows was due to begin on January 21 and continue through to April 16. But in a tearful announcement on social media the Easy On Me singer said the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus. She promised that dates would be rescheduled and apologised to fans for the last-minute decision.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban has announced the delightful news on Twitter in a video with his cat, saying: “VEGAS!!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP!

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised music star, who is married to superstar Nicole Kidman, released his 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, during lockdown which features collaborations with disco pioneer Nile Rodgers, RnB singer-songwriter Breland and pop star Pink.