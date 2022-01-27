 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adeles absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates

Australian rocker Keith Urban is all will wow music lovers in Las Vegas as he took over Adele's cancelled Caesars Palace tour dates after the British singer pulled the plug on her residency less than 24 hours before showtime.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner has been booked to play on nights in March that tickets had been sold for Adele to play there. He will add five shows to his own residency at The Colosseum venue from March 25 through to April 2.

Adele’s own run of shows was due to begin on January 21 and continue through to April 16. But in a tearful announcement on social media the Easy On Me singer said the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus. She promised that dates would be rescheduled and apologised to fans for the last-minute decision.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban has announced the delightful news on Twitter in a video with his cat, saying: “VEGAS!!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP!

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised music star, who is married to superstar Nicole Kidman, released his 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, during lockdown which features collaborations with disco pioneer Nile Rodgers, RnB singer-songwriter Breland and pop star Pink.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets

Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets
‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director
Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?

Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?
Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit

Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit
Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals
‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary
Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J
Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report

Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report
Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Latest

view all