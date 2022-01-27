SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC

The contents of the petition say that the principle of lifetime disqualification should only be applied to electoral disputes.

Under the article 184/3 of the Constitution, the SC cannot act as a trial court.

The petition says the lifelong disqualification without the right to appeal is unjust to voters.

KARACHI: President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday filed a petition against the principle of lifelong disqualification of lawmakers and said that such a law without the right to appeal is unjust, Geo News reported.



The contents of the petition said that the principle of lifetime disqualification should only be applied to electoral disputes.

Under Article 184/3 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court cannot act as a trial court and there is no right to appeal against the decisions made by the court that contradicts the principles of justice.

The petition said that the lifelong disqualification without the right to appeal is unjust to the voters.

The federal government has also been made a party in the petition filed by Ahsan Bhoon, per the sources.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen have been declared ineligible by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for lifetime disqualification.



— Thumbnail image: AFP/File