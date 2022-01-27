 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Grenadier Guards 'unofficially request' to have Kate Middleton as their colonel

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

File Footage 


Following the news of Prince Andrew being stripped of his military titles, eyes have now turned to Kate Middleton to take on the vacant position.

In particular, the Duchess of Cambridge could make history if she becomes Grenadier Guards' new colonel and from recent reports, it seems that the Grenadier Guards have "unofficially requested" to have Kate on board.

Speaking on Royally US, Christina Garibaldi and co-host Christine Ross mentioned how the guards were “really keen to have her”.

Garibaldi said: "There are some reports that Duchess Kate may be getting a new title, new colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

"She would make history if this happens because she would be the first female appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards and she would replace Prince Andrew.

"She would be making history. This is hundreds of years of history."

Ross responded: "It would be incredible. It sounds like they are really keen to have her represent them.

"They have gone as far as to request it unofficially. It will be really interesting to see if Kate steps into this role.

"It is a military role, but it is slightly more ceremonial.

"We might even see her in a military uniform, which we have seen from other members of the Royal Family, like Princess Anne and Prince William.

"They have special ceremonial uniforms for the work Kate would do for them. It would be a fantastic role for her and it sounds like they are really keen to have her."

Garibaldi added: "Definitely sounds like it could be history in the making and something Kate could easily step into."

More From Entertainment:

Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'

Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'
Chris Martin confirms three more Coldplay albums before bidding adieu to music

Chris Martin confirms three more Coldplay albums before bidding adieu to music
Kelly Clarkson to not back out of divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson to not back out of divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock
Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets

Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark 'PR disaster' with Spotify 'nightmare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark 'PR disaster' with Spotify 'nightmare'

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates
‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director
Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?

Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?
Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit

Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit
Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Latest

view all