Grenadier Guards 'unofficially request' to have Kate Middleton as their colonel

Following the news of Prince Andrew being stripped of his military titles, eyes have now turned to Kate Middleton to take on the vacant position.

In particular, the Duchess of Cambridge could make history if she becomes Grenadier Guards' new colonel and from recent reports, it seems that the Grenadier Guards have "unofficially requested" to have Kate on board.

Speaking on Royally US, Christina Garibaldi and co-host Christine Ross mentioned how the guards were “really keen to have her”.

Garibaldi said: "There are some reports that Duchess Kate may be getting a new title, new colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

"She would make history if this happens because she would be the first female appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards and she would replace Prince Andrew.

"She would be making history. This is hundreds of years of history."

Ross responded: "It would be incredible. It sounds like they are really keen to have her represent them.

"They have gone as far as to request it unofficially. It will be really interesting to see if Kate steps into this role.

"It is a military role, but it is slightly more ceremonial.

"We might even see her in a military uniform, which we have seen from other members of the Royal Family, like Princess Anne and Prince William.

"They have special ceremonial uniforms for the work Kate would do for them. It would be a fantastic role for her and it sounds like they are really keen to have her."

Garibaldi added: "Definitely sounds like it could be history in the making and something Kate could easily step into."