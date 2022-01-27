 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

  • Case heard by Judge Aijaz-ul-Hasan; he grants bail to Hamza, Shahbaz in money laundering case of sugar scandal.
  • Hamza appears before court, however, Shahbaz attends the hearing from car due to being COVID-19 positive.
  • Advocate Amjad Pervez asks court to extend the date, in response to which court says Shahbaz should file petition.

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Thursday has granted interim bail to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till February 1 in a money laundering case and restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting them, Geo News reported.

Judge Aijaz-ul-Hasan of the Special Central Court heard the case and granted bail to the two politicians in the money laundering case of the sugar scandal, per the report.

Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court, however, Shahbaz Sharif attended the hearing from his car due to being COVID-19 positive.

The court assured that the pleas of both the accused are being heard in the Banking Crimes Court. Therefore, it is against the law to hear bail plea in two different courts.

The court adjourned the hearing for some time, ordering the accused to withdraw their bail from the Banking Crimes Court, sources told Geo News. Following the withdrawal of interim bail from the Banking Crimes Court, the Special Central Court reheard the case and granted interim bail till February 1.

Shahbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez told the court that per the doctor’s instructions, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has to rest for seven days after the COVID test comes negative as he is a cancer patient. He asked the court to extend the date, to which the court said that Shahbaz should file a petition if he is unable to come on February 1. 

— Thumbnail image: AFP/Geo.tv

More From Pakistan:

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return
SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC

SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC
MQM worker succumbed to cardiac arrest, not police torture: Saeed Ghani

MQM worker succumbed to cardiac arrest, not police torture: Saeed Ghani
Sindh govt approves restoring students' union bill

Sindh govt approves restoring students' union bill
NCOC extends coronavirus curbs till February 15

NCOC extends coronavirus curbs till February 15
PM Imran Khan says civil, criminal law reforms 'revolutionary' for justice system

PM Imran Khan says civil, criminal law reforms 'revolutionary' for justice system
Sheikh Rasheed warns of rise in terror incidents in coming months

Sheikh Rasheed warns of rise in terror incidents in coming months
PM Imran Khan calls out Sindh police for using violence against peaceful MQM-P protest

PM Imran Khan calls out Sindh police for using violence against peaceful MQM-P protest
Fought a tough war to bring digitisation to country: Murad Raas

Fought a tough war to bring digitisation to country: Murad Raas
COVID-19 updates: Peshawar records highest positivity in country

COVID-19 updates: Peshawar records highest positivity in country
The state of Pakistan: Which way forward?

The state of Pakistan: Which way forward?

Latest

view all