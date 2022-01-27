Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

Case heard by Judge Aijaz-ul-Hasan; he grants bail to Hamza, Shahbaz in money laundering case of sugar scandal.

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Thursday has granted interim bail to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till February 1 in a money laundering case and restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting them, Geo News reported.

Judge Aijaz-ul-Hasan of the Special Central Court heard the case and granted bail to the two politicians in the money laundering case of the sugar scandal, per the report.

Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court, however, Shahbaz Sharif attended the hearing from his car due to being COVID-19 positive.

The court assured that the pleas of both the accused are being heard in the Banking Crimes Court. Therefore, it is against the law to hear bail plea in two different courts.

The court adjourned the hearing for some time, ordering the accused to withdraw their bail from the Banking Crimes Court, sources told Geo News. Following the withdrawal of interim bail from the Banking Crimes Court, the Special Central Court reheard the case and granted interim bail till February 1.

Shahbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez told the court that per the doctor’s instructions, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has to rest for seven days after the COVID test comes negative as he is a cancer patient. He asked the court to extend the date, to which the court said that Shahbaz should file a petition if he is unable to come on February 1.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/Geo.tv