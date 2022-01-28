 
Friday Jan 28 2022
Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Kiri Te Kanawa, a retired New Zealand opera singer, has shared an advice on how to behave while meeting Queen Elizabeth.

Kiri was seen and heard around the world in 1981 by an estimated 600 million people when she sang Handel's "Let the bright Seraphim" at the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer.

"She's a very ordinary person," she said of the Queen, adding "The most important thing is not to look at someone and think, "Oh, my gosh, I'm meeting the Queen. "She is the same as anybody- she's got two eyes, two legs and two arms"

