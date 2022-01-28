 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Squid Game', ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Squid Game, ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award

The nominations in the motion picture and television categories for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony would be held on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Handmaids Tale season four, The Morning Show season two, Squid Game season one, Succession season three and Yellowstone season three were nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category, while Cobra Kai seasons three and four, Curb Your Enthusiasm season eleven, Hacks season one and Ted Lasso season two were nominated for the Danny Thomas award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy."

In the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category, Being the Ricardos (Todd Black); Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas); CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger); Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, Kevin Messick); Dune (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve); King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith); Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner); The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Roger Frappier); Tick, Tick … Boom! (Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda); and West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger) were nominated.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained

Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained
Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022

Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022
Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen

Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen
Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report

Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report
Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report

Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report
Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave

Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave
How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Kate Middleton marks milestone for mental health service started with Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton marks milestone for mental health service started with Harry, Meghan
Victoria Beckham reacts to David's post about daughter Harper's new 'crush'

Victoria Beckham reacts to David's post about daughter Harper's new 'crush'
Justin Bieber leads iHeartRadio nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo

Justin Bieber leads iHeartRadio nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo
Prince Andrew may have to answer questions about his body, intimate life

Prince Andrew may have to answer questions about his body, intimate life

Latest

view all