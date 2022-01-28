 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Prince William visits BAFTA without Kate Middleton

Duke of Cambridge Prince William visited the newly re-opened head quarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London.

Prince William, who is the President of BAFTA visited its headquarters to see the redevelopment of the new building which will dramatically increase its support for young people building careers in the industry.

“Hearing from young people supported by BAFTA, and their mentors, it’s clear they will be able to benefit most from the new facilities - from a whole new floor of multi purpose learning spaces to an installation of the latest technology in the industry,” the Duke of Cambridge said on his official Twitter handle while sharing the photos from his visit.

He also said, “Well done to all involved.”

Prince William visited BAFTA without Kate Middleton.

