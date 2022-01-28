 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Girl dies in Hyderabad while making TikTok video. Photo: Stock/files
A teenage girl was shot dead while making a TikTok video in Hyderabad, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred Thursday night at Hyderabad's Talab No 3 neighbourhood, where 14-year-old Anam Solangi sustained critical injuries.

The girl was taken to a hospital, but died during treatment, said the police, sharing that according to the preliminary investigation, the teenager was shot dead while making a TikTok video.

Further investigation, however, is under way.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a life has been lost due to the surging TikTok culture in the country.

In December last year, police arrested two teenage TikTokers in Karachi, on the charge of accidentally killing a man while filming a video in Malir City.

Fazil Ali and Saeed Ahmed were said to be between 14 and 15 years of age. Police said the TikTokers had shot a man, Qamar Raza, while he was standing outside his residence near Ghazi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Malir City Police Station on December 23. Raza was shot once in his abdomen and died the following day during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, police had conducted a raid on technical grounds, apprehended the two, and recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in the incident. He said the boys had disclosed the names of their two accomplices during the interrogation, and raids were being carried out to arrest them.

Statement from TikTok

After the December 2021 incident, the spokesperson for TikTok released a statement which noted:

"The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behaviour. TikTok has zero tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence."

