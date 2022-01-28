 
Julia Fox defends intense new makeup look: ‘It wasn’t Kanye’

Julia Fox Fox clarified that it wasn’t Kanye West but makeup artist Daniel Kolaric behind her dramatic eye look
Kanye West’s latest muse Julia Fox made waves earlier this week with her intense black cat eye at the Paris Fashion Week, which many claimed was the work of Ye. 

However, Fox sounded off on the criticism, clarifying that it wasn’t Kanye but makeup artist Daniel Kolaric behind her dramatic look!

The Uncut Gems actress turned to Instagram late on Thursday to defend her makeup look which had rattled quite some makeup enthusiasts.

Fox reshared a lengthy explanatory post from Instagram user Clara Giaccari’s story which said, “You can dislike this makeup, joke about it, and also think that it is not flattering on Julia Fox, but it’s actually perfectly executed, symmetrical, with sharp lines and no smudges…”

Sharing other looks from Daniel Kolaric, the user went on to tag him and state, “No, it wasn’t Kanye or North (West) but @danielkolaricmakeup for @patmcgrathreal.”

Have a look:

Julia Fox defends intense new makeup look: ‘It wasn’t Kanye’

Kolaric is a celebrity makeup artist who created the look on Fox using Pat McGrath Labs makeup products.

What do you think of Fox’s foxy makeup look? 

