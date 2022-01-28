 
David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young

Janet Jackson revisited the late rock singer David Bowie's visit to her house and offering drugs to Michael Jackson and Randy Jackson when they were young.

The hotly-unveiled documentary, premieres on Friday and Saturday on Lifetime and A&E, details life realities and struggles of the All for You singer.

In one of the recent parts, the Together Again song-maker recalled regularly hosting famed celebrities at their three-acre home in Los Angeles in 1970’s.

She said, “I remember one of the parties that we had, (David) Bowie came. And I guess to get away from everyone, he was looking for a little room.”

Randy explains that David ran into him and Jackson in one of the rooms. “So Bowie walks in and … he offered us some of what he was doing to get high,” he said.

“We just looked at each other. We were like, ‘No.’ We didn’t know what it was, but it was like, ‘Nah, no thank you.’”

Meanwhile, in later part of the documentary, Janet also got candid about facing racism as most of the white neighbors ‘petitioned’ so that the Jacksons ‘wouldn’t be in the neighborhood.’

“I remember (being) told to go back home to the country, feeling it at school with some of the teachers and some of the kids touching your hair ’cause your hair was different from theirs,” she expressed.

