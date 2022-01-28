 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept a close eye on their children when it comes to playing computer games.

Speaking to previous BAFTA winners the Duke of Cambridge shared that he and his wife have to be careful over the eldest child, Prince George’s, screen time.

He said: "We're to regulate their gaming, that's the thing at the moment.

"We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that. They do definitely like gaming. They're fascinated by that. George particularly he's more interested in it."

William then added: "The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films.

"All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I'm trying to get the next generation interested in it."

