Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'

The well-acclaimed Indian comedian Kapil Sharma recently talked about his reasons for releasing comedy special I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix.

During his recent conversation, Sharma said, “After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter," quoted Koimoi.com.

The Comedy Nights star acknowledged that the streaming giant has a worldwide audience outreach due to which it seemed a perfect platform to share his story on.

Talking about the much-hyped comedy special, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor said, “I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences and shared my path so far.

"With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life!”

“It has been a learning experience for me - this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here,” he shared.