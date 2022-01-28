 
sports
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Reuters

Zimbabwe's Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers: ICC

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor hits a four during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. Picture taken March 14, 2015. — Reuters
Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hits a four during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. Picture taken March 14, 2015. — Reuters

  • Spot-fixing refers to the manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.
  • The 35-year-old says that it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety.
  • "Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years," ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall says.

Former Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for 3-1/2 years after admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Taylor said he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement and that he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019.

Spot-fixing refers to the manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.

The 35-year-old added that it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety.

In addition to four breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code, Taylor was also charged with breaching the anti-doping code after testing positive for the stimulant benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in an in-competition test conducted on Sep. 8 2021.

"Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years," ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall said.

"Over such a long career, he participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes.

"It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations, however, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction."

Taylor, who played for Zimbabwe in 34 tests, 205 one-dayers and 45 T20s, retired from international cricket in September.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates
PZ vs QG: Sarfaraz Ahmed releases video statement ahead of 'nail-biting' clash

PZ vs QG: Sarfaraz Ahmed releases video statement ahead of 'nail-biting' clash
PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19
Peshawar Zalmi release official anthem for PSL 7

Peshawar Zalmi release official anthem for PSL 7
PSL 2022 opening ceremony: How much did it cost?

PSL 2022 opening ceremony: How much did it cost?
PSL 2022: Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal their favourite team

PSL 2022: Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal their favourite team
ICC U19 World Cup: Pakistan, Australia to face off in quarter finals today

ICC U19 World Cup: Pakistan, Australia to face off in quarter finals today
PSL 2022: Is Babar's performance dependant on Rizwan?

PSL 2022: Is Babar's performance dependant on Rizwan?
PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today

PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today
Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report

Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report
KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash
Fans on Twitter laud Imran Tahir for his sensational spell

Fans on Twitter laud Imran Tahir for his sensational spell

Latest

view all