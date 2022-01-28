 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger turns Greek god for mystery project ‘Zeus’

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday teased fans with his latest avatar; the Greek god Zeus
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has teased fans with his latest avatar; the Greek god Zeus!

The actor turned politician took to Instagram on Thursday to share a poster for an upcoming project titled Zeus, which remains a mystery as of now, with a cryptic caption that simply said, “Coming February 2022.”

In the photo, Schwarzenegger is seen channeling the king of gods of Mount Olympus in Greek mythology.


The post garnered an excited reaction from fans and followers, including the 74-year-old’s son Joseph Baena who commented, “Oh god of the sky, please bless my pump today.”

According to Men’s Health, the poster could be a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial scheduled for February 13.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has also kept busy in his personal life; at the end of last year, the Former Governor of California’s divorce from his former wife Maria Shriver was finalised 10 years after their split. 

