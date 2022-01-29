 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Reuters

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Britains Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Cineworld Group said on Friday Canada’s Cineplex Inc filed an appeal against its plea challenging an order the British cinema operator pay C$1.23 billion ($965.92 million) in damages to Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover.

The London-listed company said it disagreed with the submissions made by Cineplex in its cross-appeal and will respond to it, adding Cineworld does not expect to pay any damages while the appeals are ongoing.

In December, a Canadian court ordered Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema operator, to pay the damages after the British firm walked away from a $1.65 billion deal in mid-2020, citing breaches in the merger agreement by Cineplex.

Cineplex rejected the claims and accused Cineworld of avoiding its obligations under the agreement in light of the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

Some analysts at that time said the fine was bigger than Cineworld’s available resources.

Cineworld, which operates Regal Cinemas in the United States, has been struggling with debt of about $8.3 billion and has mooted listing itself or a part of its business in the U.S. where it generates the bulk of its revenue.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie
Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy

Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy
Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew

Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew
Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee
Kanye West spreads rumours that Kim Kardashian's man Pete Davidson has AIDS

Kanye West spreads rumours that Kim Kardashian's man Pete Davidson has AIDS
Arnold Schwarzenegger turns Greek god for mystery project ‘Zeus’

Arnold Schwarzenegger turns Greek god for mystery project ‘Zeus’
Ryan Reynolds to get a street named after him in Ottawa?

Ryan Reynolds to get a street named after him in Ottawa?

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special
Prince Harry, William hinted at tension early on in engagement with Meghan, Kate

Prince Harry, William hinted at tension early on in engagement with Meghan, Kate

Prince Charles, Anne, Edward reportedly met to decide Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Charles, Anne, Edward reportedly met to decide Prince Andrew's fate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

Latest

view all