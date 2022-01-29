 
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

A unique Mini made for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is available to buy.

Complete with blended UK/US flag design and “Just Married” puddle lights, the car was originally sold at auction in 2018, with the couple requesting funds to go to children’s HIV charity.

Sharing picture of the vehicle, Styner Mini said in a Twitter statement, "This one of a kind MINI 3dr Hatch, was the Harry and Meghan Royal Wedding Memorabilia Car and is now available at Sytner Harold Wood. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

